Salon hosts a back-to-school hairstyling boot camp for parents and children

Child hair getting braids done. (Photo: ThinkStock)

PHOENIX - If you've ever had to style your kid's hair and didn't know what to do or thought you spent way too much time for a simple braid, this class is for you. Mane Attraction Salon is hosting a back-to-school boot camp to help parents and their children (12 and under) can style hair like a pro.

From curling irons to gels, it's a class of interactive fun. Girls and boys will get hands-on guidance to style their own hair.

“Parents can learn how to style their kids like a pro,” said Kendall Ong, owner and stylist at Mane Attraction Salon. “Internationally trained stylists will be on-hand guidance as you style your kids hair.”

This demonstration class will help you master the tools along with some basic techniques that will work for any occasion.

They’ll be food, beverages, goodie bags and a selfie station. It’s a good time to experiment with new products and get a chance to learn from the pros.

WHERE

Mane Attractions Salon

Biltmore Plaza

3156 E. Camelback Road

Phoenix, AZ 85016

WHEN

Friday, July 28, 2017

5:30 p.m.

COST

$30. Patrons receive a goodie bag with over $40 worth of tools products to help you recreate the styles for your children.

