Left something in an Uber? Soon you'll have to pay to get it back.

Uber will soon charge customers to return lost items.

If you forget something in the car when you take an Uber, you'll soon have to pay to get it back.

Uber is updating its policies to let drivers start charging a $15 fee to return lost items to riders. Right now, the rule applies in Boston and Chicago.

Currently, on Uber’s site, you can click on 'Lost Item Return Fee' to see if your city requires the fee.

The fee policy change will be in effect nationwide by the end of August. Uber stresses the fee is to compensate drivers for their time for returning the items you left behind.

© 2017 KPNX-TV