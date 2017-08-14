Is activated charcoal worth the hype?

Consumer Reports checks up on the latest health and beauty trend -- activated charcoal. (Photo: Consumer Reports)

Curious about the recent trend in food, health and beauty? It’s called activated charcoal.

It’s used in emergency rooms as an antidote for some drug overdoses and poisons, but now some

activated charcoal supplements claim to remove toxins in a similar way, but they’re not

necessary because the body detoxes itself. The body already has organs such as the kidneys and

liver to filter out impurities.

And though activated charcoal in small doses has no known significant risks, as Consumer

Reports has previously reported, supplements are regulated much more loosely than FDA-

approved drugs, and they don’t necessarily contain what’s advertised on the label.

Recently, other consumer charcoal products have come on the market -- face washes, soaps

and masks. But there's little published scientific evidence to suggest that activated charcoal

helps these products work better than products without.

