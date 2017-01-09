How to protect your computer from ransomware

Outlook inbox. (Photo: Michael Nowels/12 News)

Imagine hackers holding your computer files hostage, and then demanding money to get them back.

It's called ransomware and Call 12 For Action has seen it before.

Raul Glasgow is a computer consultant who is all too familiar with ransomware. Not only has he helped clients whose files were held hostage by hackers -- he also had to help himself.

After the first attack, I'm like, 'We're ready for them. You know, there's no way they're going to get through us again,'" Glasgow said. "Was I wrong."

Glasgow said he started seeing ransomware attacks on his clients two or three years ago. Since then, he said, it's become even more common.

"If you are a victim of ransomware, you will see a pop-up window on your computer screen," said Jerry Bellison of Consumer Reports. "It will say, 'All your files have been locked and to get them back, you're going to have to pay a ransom.' We suggest that you not click on that window unless you are willing to pay."

First, Consumer Reports says to make sure it's not just a phony pop-up. Close your browser and if it comes back, you may have an issue.

"If you have a recent backup of your data, you probably won't need to pay the ransom," Bellison said. "But if you don't have a recent backup, you very well may have to pay the ransom in order to get your files back."

If you do have a backup, you can transfer your files to a clean computer. Or you may be able to rebuild your system. A computer professional can help with this if you don't have the skills yourself.

And to make it harder for hackers to gain access to your computer, experts at Consumer Reports suggested keeping your operating system and all software -- including security software -- up to date. Even better, turn on automatic updates so you don't have to think about it.

