Critics try to change U.S. airline policies to favor passengers

So far this year, the news has been filled with stories about bumped airline passengers and flyers getting stuck for hours on the tarmac. Despite that, there's still not much being said or done for those hurt by flight delays or cancellations.

But some consumer advocates are trying to change that.

Critics say the United States still lags behind other countries when it comes to flight delays and cancellations.

"The airlines, in their contract of carriage, promise to get you from point A to point B, but that's all they promise,” said Charles Leocho, the president of Travelers United, a non-profit passenger rights group.

Leocho and others say that could change if the U.S. had airline rules like Europe.

"So, that if your flight from Europe to the United States is delayed by four hours, you get 600 euros which is about $650," Leocha said.

But if you reverse that delayed flight, Leocha said you get nothing -- even with recent improvements in compensation from U.S. airlines.

"The thing about air passenger rights and flight compensation is, it's bigger in Europe," said AirHelp’s Scott Ginsberg.

AirHelp, like Flightright and Service, is a flight compensation company. For a fee, the companies help passengers file claims against an airline.

"I dream that one day the U.S. will have air passenger rights as generous and as human as the European counterparts do," Ginsberg said.

Besides the websites that require payment, federal regulators have dedicated a website to passenger complaints that you can access for free.

