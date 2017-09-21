Consumer Reports: Best grain, power bowls

Consumer Reports tested more than two dozen grain bowls to find the best tasting and healthiest. (Photo: Consumer Reports)

Not since cereal has a meal in a bowl been so popular.

Grain bowls and power bowls have been showing up more and more on restaurant menus, and now they’re lining the supermarket freezer shelves.

These convenient meals come in all sorts of combinations and flavors. Here are four that CR says are worth trying.

- Amy's Light & Lean Quinoa & Black Beans with Butternut Squash and Chard: Quinoa and plenty of black beans are coupled with vegetables and enhanced with hints of garlic and ginger.

- If you like Indian food, try Luvo’s Planted Power Bowl Great Karma Coconut Curry. It has plenty of veggies, chickpeas and lentils in a flavorful spicy curry sauce.

- If you can handle the heat, Healthy Choice Simply Steamers Unwrapped Burrito Bowl brings a lot of it, with flavorful rice, beans, and corn. The tomatillo sauce adds a bit of a citrus taste with veggies in a tangy chimichurri-style sauce. And, like the others, it supplies at least a third of your daily fiber needs.

Recent studies say that replacing refined grains in your diet, like white rice and white bread, with whole grains like the ones in these bowls can actually help you manage your weight.

