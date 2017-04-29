Check your bank statements: Chipotle investigating data breach

If you’ve eaten at Chipotle in the past couple of months, you may want to check your credit or debit card activity.

Chipotle said in a statement that it recently detected unauthorized activity on the network that supports payment processing.

The statement said the investigation is focused on card transactions from March 24, 2017, through April 18, 2017.

As a reminder, Chipotle says if you notice an unauthorized charge, immediately notify the bank that issued the card.

The company said the investigation is ongoing.

© 2017 KPNX-TV