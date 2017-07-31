Blue Cross says Arizona insurance rates are rising less in 2018

(Photo: Thinkstock image)

PHOENIX (AP) - A major provider of individual health insurance in Arizona says a stabilizing market means premium increases will be much lower next year than in in 2017.

Blue Cross Blue Shield Arizona vice president Jeff Stelnik said Monday that premiums will rise an average of 7.2 percent next year and some plans will have no increases at all. That's far less than last year's 51 percent average premium boost.

Blue Cross sells comprehensive plans in all but Maricopa and Pima County and covers about 45,000 people on the Affordable Care Act's individual marketplace. It also covers about 55,000 individuals with non-ACA plans.

The company selling plans in Pima and Maricopa County has not announced its increases. The federal government is expected to post rate filings from Ambetter by Health Net soon.

