Beware: Equifax help for data breach comes with fine print

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
'He said that he's proud of me': Evie Clair on her dad
-
Hurricane Irma: What to expect in a category 5 storm
-
Wrong-way crash on I-10 injures 7 people
-
KPNX Breaking News 2
-
Storm of the Century: September 2014
-
Casa Grande shooter dead after manhunt
-
Jasmine Block's mother shares abduction story
-
Great Hearts Academies hosts a flash donation drive
-
Save $600+ Year On Groceries - The Deal Guy
-
911 calls: Tiger spotted on I-75 in Henry County
More Stories
-
Father of AGT contestant from Arizona dies days…Sep. 8, 2017, 7:24 a.m.
-
MCSO posse member arrested for kidnap, assault and…Sep. 8, 2017, 5:30 p.m.
-
Flash flood warning in Apache Junction as rain hits…Sep. 8, 2017, 7:25 p.m.