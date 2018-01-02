Achieving financial success is a major goal for many in 2018

Person calculating finances. (Photo: Thinkstock)

While most people will be promising to do better physically and mentally in the new year, there are other ideas on how to take care of yourself financially.

The top resolutions for 2018 are not that much different from years past, and neither is the projected date for breaking them, sometime around the end of January.

But BankRate.com's Greg McBride says breaking financial resolutions, like saving more, can be risky, especially if there is an emergency.

"You want to have enough to cover six months worth of expenses, ideally, in your emergency fund," said McBride.

Setting aside 10 to 15 percent of your paycheck is the target he sets for a retirement fund, and that is easier to hit with help from your employer.

Another important resolution is getting out of debt in 2018, especially with interest rates rising.

