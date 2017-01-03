2017 could be the year of mobile payments

More and more consumers are paying using their smartphones. (Photo: Thinkstock)

More shoppers may ditch their wallet for a digital one in 2017. A new study by Visa suggests we could see a rise in mobile payments.

While 18 percent of those surveyed tried a mobile payment last year, 26 percent of consumers say they plan to try mobile pay this year.

According to the study, almost 18 percent of consumers used mobile app payments for parking and food payments in 2016. That number is expected to jump to 26 percent in 2017.

