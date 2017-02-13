Consumer Reports: Saving money on mattresses

Consumer Reports is testing mattresses to see which are the best and save you money. (Photo: Consumer Reports)

To test mattresses, Consumer Reports simulates 8 to 10 years of use to see how well a mattress will hold up. It checks whether a mattress will support your spine. And, recently, testers added more tailored information to mattress ratings.

Consumer Reports finds you also don’t have to spend thousands of dollars. Online mattress companies such as Casper, Lull and Tuft and Needle are offering performance as well as very competitive pricing.

Nervous about buying online? A recent Consumer Reports survey found the highest satisfaction scores went to two online mattress brands -- Tuft and Needle and Casper. And The 950 Casper mattress just earned top ratings in Consumer Reports tests of memory foam mattresses.

Consumer Reports says be sure to check the trial period and return policy before you buy online.

If you want the traditional in-store experience Consumer Reports says it’s still the best way to try before you buy. You want to spend at least 15 minutes lying on that mattress, trying it out. Get comfortable, find your ideal position, kick off your shoes, maybe even bring your pillow from home.

Consumer Reports says whether you’re online or in-store, haggle. In stores, start by asking for 50 percent off the list price and take it from there.

Other ways to save include asking for a price guarantee, so if the mattress goes on sale within 30 days you can get a refund for the difference.

Also, check about free delivery and haul-away service so you can save more money.

Find out more on the Consumer Reports website.

