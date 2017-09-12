Seasonal and holiday jobs are already up for grabs in Phoenix

Easley's Fun Shop staff is ready for anyone looking to put together a great costume for any occassion! (Photo: Rachel Cole/12 News)

It's only mid-September but seasonal hiring ahead of the holidays is already happening around the Valley. We're talking specifically about costume stores and big-box shops that are looking for extra hands.

One store in particular is near downtown Phoenix: Easley’s Fun Shop. When you walk in there, store owner Debbie Easley says you’ll find costumes, customer service and applications.

“We're always looking for happy people, that are, you know -- you almost have to be a little on the silly side,” she said.

For 70 years, Easley said, as the holidays creep up, part-time positions are created.

“It's nice for people that either have a full-time job and they want a little extra Christmas money and they want some part time or people that are actually looking for work," she said.

Plus, with business boo-ming, it's good to keep more than just a bare-bones staff on standby.

“We have gone through and handpicked these costumes," Easley said, "so if you're spending $50 on a costume it's a nice costume.”

We also checked for job postings with stores like Walmart and Spirit and they're hiring too! In fact, the National Retail Federation predicts retailers will hire upwards of 650,000 over the next few months.

Easley added that there are no tricks here. She said shopping in person with a fun crew allows one-on-one time with crafty customers.

“We're talking, people come in with crazy ideas," she said. "You have to be a little bit open, you know. We welcome everyone, we love everybody.”

If you're looking for that part-time opportunity, look no further than businesses right here in the Valley. LocalWork is hosting a job fair on Sept. 25 at the Hilton - Phoenix Airport at 10 a.m.

