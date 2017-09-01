Entertainment district could bring tourism boom to Prescott

The owner of Coppertop Alehouse and Still Works in Prescott pours a beer, Aug. 31, 2017. (Photo: Jessica De Nova/12 News)

PRESCOTT, Ariz. -Business owners in a newly approved entertainment district are excited about the boom it could mean for tourism and investment in the area.

More than a year after the district was initially proposed, the Prescott City Council unanimously approved the resolution Aug. 8.

Scott Whitney, the owner of Coppertop Alehouse and Still Works, said this means increased investment in the area. He was already working on opening a craft distillery.

“It really incentivizes people, investors to consider buying an older building and spending a lot of money fixing it up, making it better,” Whitney said.

The 350-foot requirement by state law between businesses trying to get certain alcohol licenses and the schools and churches scattered throughout the district is no longer necessary; the city will still have the final say on business applications.

The owner of Far From Folsom, Joe Lohmeier, will no longer be handcuffed by old alcohol sale limits, so he plans to shake things up.

Lohmeier said for many, the arts go hand-in-hand with a drink or two.

“It really opens up Prescott to get more arts, culture here, more music venues and it’ll give us the ability to expand this patio,” Lohmeier said.

It's a spin on this district a lot of locals and tourists are on board with.

Frank Hall has lived in Prescott for nearly two decades.

“It makes me happy and I think it’s a positive thing that Joe gets the ability to expand his business with no restrictions,” Hall said.

Thursday, Damasus and Tamra Hardin enjoyed their first trip to Prescott.

“I think I’d be inclined to come back more often if there was more going on -- music and attractions and people,” Tamra Hardin said.

The city and many business owners said it was something new to promote -- a new set of rules and fresh coat of paint for Prescott’s Old Whiskey Row.

Supporters of the district said not everything is set in stone because anyone wanting to change it up can do so with city approval.

