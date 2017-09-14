Ducey: Arizona will court Amazon, but small business important too

PHOENIX (AP) - Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey says the state will try to persuade online giant Amazon to locate its planned second headquarters here.

But the governor was careful not to promise too much, noting during a media availability Thursday that the rush by states to lure the online giant will be competitive. The Republican governor said any offer of incentives for Amazon must be "good for the state and good for the citizens of the state."

The Seattle-based company announced last week that it will spend more than $5 billion to build another headquarters in a major North American city to house as many as 50,000 employees.

Ducey said the state will "put our best foot forward" but noted that luring small businesses can be just as important.

