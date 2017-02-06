Which commercials won the Super Bowl?

A screengrab of the Budweiser "Born the Hard Way", commerical that aired during Super Bowl LI. (Photo: Zymek, Nicole)

By now, we've all seen the Super Bowl commercials, and each of us has our favorite? But what were the big winners and losers of 2017?

That depends on what you go by.

If you go by Youtube views, Budweiser's "Born the Hard Way" is the winner with more than 20 million views.

A distant second place goes to another Budweiser commercial featuring the iconic dog character Spuds McKenzie which scored 9.5 million views Monday morning.

However, Scott Harkey, President of OH Partners, an Phoenix advertising company, perhaps the biggest indicator of a commercial's success is the amount of social media play it gets.

Using that as an indicator, Budweiser, once again steals first place.

"They did a really good job of really owning social. They had about 18 percent share of voice." said Harkey.

That means, that of the 21 million posts on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram using the #SB17, 18 percent of them talked about the "Born the Hard Way" spot.

Those figures are according to Forbe's ranking of the top 10 Share of Voice winners.

