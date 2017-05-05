Staying fit can help you avoid high prescription drug costs

Pill bottle reveals medication. (Photo: Ingram Publishing)

Experts agree that high blood pressure and high cholesterol increase your risk of having a heart attack. What they don't agree on is who should be taking medication to treat those conditions -- and that can cause some issues.

"Doctors and patients might be confused about when it's time to use medication to treat high blood pressure or high cholesterol," said Consumer Reports' Lisa Gill. "Everyone over the age of 40 should know their 10-year risk of having a heart attack or a stroke. There's an online tool that'll help you estimate that."

Consumer Reports recommends focusing on your overall risk.

If it's 10 percent or higher, you probably need a drug to lower your cholesterol. But if it's less than that, consider diet, exercise and losing weight before starting medication.

"Some of those things can have a big impact. For example, exercise can actually lower your blood pressure by almost nine points, which is a lot. That could mean you don't even need medication," said Gill.

When it comes to medication, Consumer Reports Best Buy Drugs says if you must take a cholesterol or blood pressure drug, it's best to start with one that has a long record of safety and effectiveness.

For more information, visit Consumer Reports.

