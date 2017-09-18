National Cheeseburger Day: Your favorite burgers in Arizona

We've got some delicious burgers here in Arizona.
Just among fast-food joints, it's hard to beat the the four-headed monster of In-N-Out, Shake Shack, The Habit and Five Guys.
But beyond the national or semi-national chains, Arizona has plenty of places where you can get your burger fix.
Because Monday is National Cheeseburger Day, we asked our friends on Facebook about their favorite Grand Canyon State spot, and we saw a huge response (evidence that Arizonans are serious about chowing down on a burger).
Here are a few of the top spots our viewers recommended across the state:
Nurd Burger in Globe
Timothy Payne: The best one I ever ate at when I lived there was Nurd Berger Cafe in globe AZ.
Delicious juicy burgers, awesome atmosphere. Just a great place to eat.
Rehab Burger in Scottsdale
Rhonda Baynes Cosentino: Rehab Burger in Scottsdale of course... BEST Bacon, cheddar, sriracha, peanut butter and jelly burger I've ever had in my life... I'm drooling just talking about it... If you haven't been to Rehab you need to run... GO NOW!!!!
Wimpy's Paradise in Chandler
Randy L. Walters: In my humble opinion Wimpy's Paradise is one of the best burgers around! A small mom n pop joint in downtown Chandler! Closed Mondays! Fresh ground Angus/Chuck burgers, you can build your own creation! Shown is our classic double double cheeseburger! Wimpy's Paradise is celebrating National Cheeseburger day tomorrow with special prices on ALL burgers! Check em out on their Facebook page!
Blake's LottaBurger in Tucson
Emmett Nez: Blake's LottaBurger in Tuscon, they need some in Phoenix an Flagstaff! #Blake's #Lottaburger
Others receiving votes, if not lengthy comments:
Lenny's Burger in Phoenix; Cold Beer and Cheeseburgers in Scottsdale; Haunted Hamburger in Jerome; The Stand in Phoenix; Paradise Valley Burger company in Phoenix.
Have another suggestion? Let us know on Facebook or on Twitter.
© 2017 KPNX-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs