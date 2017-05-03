Is the cost of pet insurance worth it?

Photo of dog enjoying the wing in his hair. (Photo: ThinkStock)

SUFFERN, N.Y. - The cost of pet insurance can vary, depending on the age of your pet, the breed and amount of your deductible. It can average several hundred dollars a year.

Three-year-old Dolly is recovering from surgery. She recently suffered one of the most common knee injuries in dogs.

“When she was on her feet, I noticed that she had no strength to really stand on them. Ultimately, she tore her ACL, that’s what she did,” said dog owner Wendy Frankel.

Wendy turned to her pet insurance with Nationwide. For Dolly, she pays $800 a year for coverage.

“And then I called ahead of time and I said 'What do you think I’m going to end up getting?'" Frankel said. "They said 'Probably $2,750.”

The actual procedure was over $7,100.

Frankel says the hospital bill was over $7,100 because she was getting both of Dolly’s knees repaired at the same time. She felt it would be an easier recovery for Dolly.

WNBC reached out to Nationwide, and the company said it was honored to have the Frankels as members for 15 years.

Officials from Nationwide explained Wendy received the maximum benefits based on her policy and that the benefit is per annual term, not per knee.

They added that the health of their members' pets is paramount, and they did not advise the Frankels to postpone their dog's surgery.

After WNBC reached out, Nationwide sent Wendy a check for nearly $3,000, the annual policy maximum.

