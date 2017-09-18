DoorDash celebrating National Cheeseburger Day with free Shake Shack

A Shake Shack cheeseburger with a side of fries. Foursquare users love 'em. (Photo: Simon Dawson Bloomberg)

National Cheeseburger Day is on Sept. 18, and what better way to celebrate the holiday with a free burger?

DoorDash and Shake Shack are teaming up and offering free Shack Burgers from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m here in the Valley. Additionally, DoorDash is doing free deliveries for orders over $12 all day long.

To get in on this free deliciousness, use the promo code SHACK at checkout on the DoorDash website or in the app.

Shake Shack has three Valley locations, one in Phoenix near Central Avenue and Camelback Road, one at Scottsdale Fashion Square on Camelback Road, and one at Kierland Commons on Scottsdale Road.

You now have lunch plans. You're welcome.

