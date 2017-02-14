Don't go broke over Valentine's Day price bumps

Roses at We Got Flowers, a flower wholesaler in downtown Phoenix. (Photo: Nico Santos/12 News)

PHOENIX - Fewer people in the U.S. are expected give Valentine’s Day gifts this year. But if you are planning to do something sweet for your sweetheart, you may want to wait a few days.

The National Retail Federation expects the spending to stack up to $18.2 billion.

Prices on many popular gift items are more expensive than last year, with the exception of chocolate, but you can save on some by practicing patience.

Ana Ramirez from We Got Flowers, a floral wholesaler in downtown Phoenix, said she and her colleagues feel the pain of price increases too.

"We buy from the farms directly,” she said, adding the farms control the cost.

A dozen red roses on Valentine’s Day?

"$65 would be a good price,” said Ramirez, “because roses are just really big right now."

But what about next month?

"Around $40," she said.

So you may save if you wait until then. Or try thinking of alternatives.

"A different color [rose]? Lavender or yellow,” said Ramirez, explaining it could be almost 25 cents cheaper per stem.

You may also save if you wait on eating out.

Cafe Monarch in Scottsdale is charging $150 per person Feb. 13 and 14.

The restaurant offers the same menu items, which you could enjoy for up to half the price any other day.

A quick escape could also cost you a pretty penny, but you could pay way less if you can be patient.

The cheapest option for a stay at the Phoenician resort in Scottsdale on Valentine’s night is $759.

If you stay Saturday night instead, the price comes down to $550.

If you wait until next weekend, you spend $436 for the same room, about 40 percent cheaper than Valentine's night.

Even buying a greeting card will cost you 16 percent more than last year -- about $5.25.

Of course, you could instead give it straight from the heart and make your own.

