Dodd-Frank, fiduciary rule: What it means for you

U.S. President Donald Trump signs Executive Orders in the Oval Office of the White House. Feb. 3, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo: Aude Guerrucci/Pool/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, D.C. - President Trump signed two executive orders Friday calling for the rollback of most of the financial reforms set up in 2010 the wake of the bank collapse.

The Dodd-Frank Act set up numerous regulatory commissions and rules for oversight of the financial industry. Those regulations drew criticism from banks and investment firms, saying they were too restrictive.

The president's executive order directed the administration to find ways of "fixing" Dodd-Frank, but didn't address what those changes would be.

The president also signed an executive order aimed at eliminating the fiduciary rule, a rule the originated during the Obama administration that forced financial advisors to do what was in their client's best interests, not their own financial interest.

The rule was postponed until April of this year. Trump's executive order would prevent it from going into effect at all.

The fiduciary rule only applied to 401(k) and IRA accounts, but instructed financial advisors to give their clients the options that are best for them. The rule originated out of concern that financial advisors could make money behind their clients' backs by selling financial products that benefit them.

However, there is speculation that the rule may go into effect anyway. Many large firms have already implemented the fiduciary rule changes in anticipation of the rule going into effect in April. Rather than roll it back, those firms may simply decide to keep it in place.

