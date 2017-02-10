Completing this in 2017 should be on the top of your list

Person reviewing documents. (Photo: Thinkstock)

PHOENIX - According Katie Roper at Caring.com, when it comes to estate planning, only 42 percent of U.S. adults have documents such as a will or living trust.

Only one in five millennials has a will or living trust. For Generation X, 36 percent had a will or living trust. For Baby Boomers, the numbers are higher: 58 percent have a will or trust in place.

The main reason many give for not having a will is that they just haven’t gotten around to it.

“If you don’t have a will and something happens to you, your family is going to spend countless hours in courts fighting for your assets," Roper said.

Without a will, your assets could be frozen and a court will decide what happens to your assets.

If you have a child over 18, he or she should have a will and health care proxy in place.

“If anything were to happen to them, you as a parent couldn’t confirm that they were in a hospital or making life-saving decisions, “ says Roper.

The process doesn’t have to be complicated. It’s worth it to have a basic estate plan and medical directive and review your options with a lawyer.

Roper also suggests finding a lawyer in your state to review your will as laws differ from state to state.

(© 2017 KPNX)