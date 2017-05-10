When it comes to estate sales, how much is your toilet paper worth?

A bunch of toilet paper. (Photo: Consumer Reports) (Photo: Consumer Reports)

How much is your toilet paper worth?

You may be surprised at the answer. Just ask Rowlan Hill, an auctioneer at Blue Leaf Estate Auctions.

"There were 15 packets of toilet paper and they sold for $17 a piece," he said.

That's not the only thing Hill has sold at home auctions. Dishwashing detergent, lightbulbs, Kleenex, he's sold it all.

Why?

"You got to buy those anyway, right? You gotta buy them, so you come to the auction and you got Tide, Downy, all this stuff, and the bottles are full -- they're still valuable," explained Hill.

You've undoubtedly heard of estate sales when someone passes away, but you can also hold them if you're moving away, or if you just need an alternative to a garage sale.

So much money can you make on an estate sale? That depends on a number of factors: How much stuff are you selling? And how big is your house?

But as a point of comparison, the national average for a typical three-bedroom estate sale where you sell everything under the roof is about $3,000 to $4,000.

Blue Leaf Estate Auctions said, for them, an estate sale costs about 25 percent of the total you make on it.

© 2017 KPNX-TV