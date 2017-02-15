What to do if you lose your luggage

File video of luggage at the Sky Harbour carousel.

We all know the sinking feeling of getting to an airport and realizing your luggage is lost.

But what do you do? Do you stay and wait for it? Will the airline reimburse you?

We recently helped a viewer who had an airline lose his luggage when he flew to Mexico.

The viewer made the decision to stay in a hotel and wait for it instead of driving out to meet his family, which lived in a town two hours away.

When he flew back to Arizona, his luggage made it back as well.

He contacted the airline to get reimbursed for the hotel stay but that didn't work.

Airlines won't pay if you decide to stay in a city to wait on your luggage, because they say that's your choice.

They will deliver your luggage to you.

They will also likely pay for things -- like a change of clothes or toiletries -- that you had to buy because of a lost luggage.

But, you'll need to have one important thing.

"You have to have original receipts, not just credit cards statement. You have to show them the proof that was purchased while you were being inconvenienced," said Imogene, the Call 12 for Action volunteer who worked on the case.

In the end, we were able to get our viewer a $150 travel voucher.

If you have a consumer complaint, Call 12 for Action. Volunteer investigators are available to take your call every weekday from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at 602-260-1212. Or you can file your complaint online here.

(© 2017 KPNX)