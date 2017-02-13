Medical bill too high? It might be a coding error

A doctor takes an echocardiogram of a person's heart. (Photo: KPNX)

Have you ever gotten a medical bill and thought: "That can't be right"?

Well, it might not be.

Medical coding has changed within the last 18 months.

"There is a different method of coding for different kinds of procedures, and often, the difference in that medical bill is simply that bill is not coded appropriately," said Carrie, a Call 12 for Action volunteer investigator.

If you're used to paying a specific price for a visit to the doctor's office or a medical procedure, and all of a sudden your bill goes up, it may be because the wrong code was used.

If you think this might have happened to you, call your doctor's office and your insurance company and ask them to clarify the price.

