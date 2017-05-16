The BBB's Scam Tracker breaks down which scams are happening across the nation, as well as in your zip code. (Photo: Screenshot via Better Business Bureau)

Wouldn't it be great to get a warning about scams in your area before the scammers get to you?

That's exactly what the Better Business Bureau's Scam Tracker does.

"It's a great way to know what's happening. It's real time. There's a heat map over it so you can see where the strongest scams are happening within certain zip codes," said Felicia Thompson with the BBB.

The Scam Tracker has been in the Phoenix market for more than a year now.

"Scammers follow trends, they pay attention to current events," said Thompson.

So what are the scams that are popping up this month?

Thompson said they've seen an increase in travel, graduate and health care related fraud.

"Now that we're in the summer season, we're starting to see scams related to travel. That's a big deal where folks are pretending to have vouchers, or pretending to offer these great deals or experiences when they're definitely not true," said Thompson.

According to Thompson, scammers also know this is the time of year where young professionals are looking for opportunities, and are vulnerable to scams disguised as that.

If you want to find out what scams are the most prevalent in your zip code, or you want to report a scam, you can visit the Scam Tracker here.

© 2017 KPNX-TV