Family surprises Phoenix-area man in need with new kitchen

James Vitakis got much needed help from an unexpected source.

TEMPE, Ariz. - When a 74-year-old Tempe man, living with COPD and in hospice care, unwittingly signed a contract for work that his insurance company didn't cover, he was left without a kitchen.

"There was that whole side of the kitchen gone," said James. "My bathroom became my kitchen, at least for several months."

The situation started out one day when James thought he had a small leak. He called a plumber, who came out and found asbestos and mold.

The plumber called a company to get rid of it. That company told James his insurance would cover the project.

However, when James called the insurance company later himself, they told him they wouldn't approve the project.

With no source of payment, the construction company halted work.

But since James had signed the contract, he was stuck with his kitchen in shambles.

Dust was everywhere, his dishwasher and plates were in the dining room and James was stuck washing dishes in his bathroom.

That's when help came from an unexpected source.

Connie and Paul Steber barely knew James. In fact, they met him while volunteering for a hospice organization, but right away Connie knew she had to do something.

"I said, 'We can't let him keep going like this,'" she said.

Connie started looking for donations.

She found one company -- Holtzman Improvement in Tempe -- which donated cabinets that ended up being a perfect fit.

Then she called up her son Chris, who worked at a construction company.

Chris and his friend volunteered their time to finish the kitchen, and Chris' boss at Erickson Construction donated everything else.

"We insulated, [put up] drywall, and then we installed the cabinets, sink, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and this happened over the weekend," said Chris.

James finally had a kitchen again.

"I got goosebumps," said James. "When they stepped up and did what they did, they saved my life. Honestly, that's the way I feel."

(© 2017 KPNX)