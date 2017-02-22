Call 12 Tip: How to spot a debt collection scam

Picture courtesy of Videoblocks

When it comes to scams, some are harder to spot than others.

However, at least where debt scams are concerned, there is a easy way to check if a company is legitimate.

The Arizona Department of Financial Institutions, has a list of every single debt collection company licensed to do business in the state of Arizona.

If the company contacting you isn't on the list, don't even bother talking to them.

"Don't get scammed. Do your homework. It's really easy to check this stuff and if they send you something with an address on the letter head, just put the address in Google," said Ken, a Call 12 for Action volunteer.

If you have a consumer complaint, Call 12 for Action. Volunteer investigators are available to take your call every weekday from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at 602-260-1212. Or you can file your complaint online here.

(© 2017 KPNX)