Call 12 saves woman $600 when business unexpectedly closes

PHOENIX - Sometimes, getting your money back is as simple as disputing a credit card charge.

It's simple but effective advice, and it's what saved one of our viewers almost $600.

When Janis from Phoenix needed to get some trusts revised, she went to a company she was familiar with.

She had used the company in the past and was happy with the results.

So, when it came time to pay, Janis paid the full amount in advance.

But when days passed and she didn't get her documents back, and all calls to the company went unanswered, Janis decided to Call 12 for Action.

Patrick, our volunteer investigator, found out the company had closed, but he told Janis to dispute the charges with the credit card company.

We were able to successfully recover the total $595 Janis had been charged.

But it serves as a reminder to never pay in advance, even if you think you know the company.

