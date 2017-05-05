Call 12 saves woman $42,000 on flooring remodel disaster

Stock photo of flooring.

When you spend tens of thousands of dollars on a home remodel, you expect the project to be flawless, but that wasn't the case for a Gilbert woman.

A flooring company installed 4,200 square feet of tiles throughout her home. The tiles were installed properly, but they were discolored.

When our viewer asked the company to fix the floor, her calls went unanswered.

That's when she decided to Call 12 for Action.

As soon as volunteer investigator Nancy got involved, the company decided to not only reinstall the flooring, but also pay for housing for her family during the construction.

In all, it saved our viewer a whopping $42,000.

