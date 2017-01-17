Call 12 helps Tempe man with outsize gym contract

Jim Greco decided to Call 12 for Action when he couldn't get his brother out of a fitness contract misunderstanding his brother, who is on disability, couldn't afford. (Photo: Jim Greco/Special to 12 News)

TEMPE, Ariz. - A Phoenix-area man on limited income, living off disability payments, was stuck in a gym contract he couldn't afford.

"My brother, he's on medical disability," said Jim Greco. "He has been for as long as I can remember, 30-plus years, state and federal for a mental disorder."

Greco's brother, Daniel, was on medicine for years that took a toll on his kidneys, almost destroying them and leaving him with a serious weight gain.

Jim always encouraged his brother to join a gym, so when Daniel finally did, Jim was happy.

But that happiness soon turned to concern.

"He neglected to tell me that he had signed a one-year contract for -- he didn't realize it -- for $6,000," said Jim Greco.

That meant monthly bills of almost $600, when Daniel only received $900 a month for disability.

"That's his only source of income. So he survives on that and any assistance I can give him on the side," he said.

Jim went to the gym and explained the situation, trying to get his brother out of the contract, but nothing happened.

The next week, Daniel got slammed with another bill.

That's when Jim decided to Call 12 for Action.

Once we got involved, he was let out of the contract almost immediately.

"I got in contact with Greg over at LA Fitness and he was more than willing to cooperate," said Vina, the Call 12 volunteer who worked the case.

The lesson remains: Read the fine print of any contract you sign.

Daniel is keeping his goal of getting in shape, and is remaining a member at the same LA Fitness. But this time, he has a plan he can afford.

"I'll leave well enough alone in that he's content there. It's close enough to his home," said Jim Greco.

12 News reached out to L.A. Fitness for comment, and representatives said they were happy the situation was resolved.

If you have a consumer complaint, Call 12 for Action. Volunteer investigators are available to take your call every weekday from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at 602-260-1212. Or you can file your complaint online here.

