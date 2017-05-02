Call 12 helps Katrina victim get money back

Rosario Oliva was in New Orleans when Hurricane Katrina hit.

Rosario Oliva remembers vividly the day the levies in New Orleans broke. He was walking down the street.

"We [were] like, 'Wow, what's that? Why is there water in the street?'" he recalled.

Before Rosario and his friends could make it across the block, the water was up to their waists.

"It was wild there. It was like the wild, wild west. There was police, but no order," he said of the aftermath.

Ten years later, Rosario's life is completely different. He moved out to the East Valley, works in a church and was waiting on a nice refund on his 2016 taxes.

Instead, he got a letter.

The letter said his tax refund had been garnished. FEMA had given Rosario $2,000 in emergency assistance after Katrina. Now, 10 years later, the agency wanted it back, in addition to $800 in penalties and fees.

"They were saying that I was not eligible for the assistance that they granted me. So of course I called up and I said, 'Why not?'"

FEMA told Rosario his residency hadn't been established. He sent power bills and other records proving he lived in New Orleans at the time, but he wasn't getting anywhere.

"FEMA didn't want to deal with me. There was a lot of run around. I jumped through every hoop that they gave me," he said.

Finally, he decided to Call 12 for Action, and volunteer Kendall started helping him. Within a couple months, he got a phone call from FEMA.

"[The person on the line] said 'Mr. Oliva, what would you like to happen?' And I said I would like the invalid debt to be canceled, and I would like my money back," he said.

Within weeks he got a letter from FEMA stating:

Your debt of $2,000 has been cancelled and all collection activity has ceased...We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused.

Rosario is happy to have the issue behind him.

"It took a year of me smashing my head on the wall, absolutely nothing being done, and it was within two months' time, channel 12 getting involved that things turned around," he said.

Rosario hasn't yet received the check, but officials told him he should have it within a few weeks.

FEMA sent us the following statement:

It would be inappropriate to comment on any specific cases. I can, however, provide general information on recoupment.



FEMA is committed to ensuring that eligible applicants receive the disaster assistance they need and that proper payments are made to those applicants.



Whether through human or accounting errors, fraud, or other reasons, assistance sometimes goes to individuals who are not eligible. FEMA is committed to being a responsible steward of taxpayer dollars and federal law requires FEMA and other federal agencies recover improper payments.



Throughout the disaster assistance application process, FEMA performs quality checks and audits for payments made in error. FEMA seeks to notify survivors quickly following the identification of an improper payment. After the identification of an error, FEMA is obligated to send the case for a recoupment review. The review process entails a complete assessment of the case and a FEMA caseworker may contact the registrant to obtain information to meet program requirements. If FEMA is unable to contact the registrant directly by phone, FEMA sends a letter to the registrant to collect information required for eligibility.

When the recoupment process affects disaster survivors, FEMA is committed to ensuring they have an understanding of their situation and the options available to resolve their debt. These options include paying the debt, appealing the determination, requesting a compromise, or requesting a payment plan.



People can contact FEMA’s Recoupment Helpline at 1-800-816-1122 or TTY at 1-800-462-7585 for those who are deaf, hard of hearing or those with speech disabilities, Monday through Friday between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. EDT.



More information is also available at https://www.fema.gov/faq-details/Appealing-Recoupment-decision-1370032123041.

