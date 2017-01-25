Call 12 gets car manufacturer to pay for Phoenix man's faulty transmission

Call 12 was able to get a Valley man's tranmission fixed, saving him almost $5,000.

PHOENIX - Imagine this: You're driving your car when the transmission slips out of gear.

Your car is still under warranty, so you think it shouldn't be a problem to get it fixed, but that's not the case.

That's what happened to our viewer, Mike from Phoenix.

"The first indication there was a problem was the transmission would slip out of gear. It was an automatic transmission, and he'd be going merrily on his way and he's slip out of gear," said Ken, the Call 12 volunteer investigator who worked on the case. "He would put it back into gear and it would stutter."

Mike didn't know what was happening, so he pulled over. But when he looked under the hood, there was a fire.

The manufacturer refused to cover the transmission, because they said the fire caused the damage. In fact, it was the other way around.

After weeks of not getting anywhere with either the dealership or the manufacturer, Mike called us.

Several calls and emails later, Ken was able to get the company to fix the transmission, as well as the damage to the car from the fire.

However, there is a lesson for all consumers.

"If you know you're in the right and you have documented everything that has occurred, don't give up," said Ken.

And if you still don't get anywhere, you can Call 12 for Action.

Volunteer investigators are available to take your call every weekday from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at 602-260-1212. Or you can file your complaint online here.

