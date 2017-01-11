Call 12 for Action saves viewer $1,500 on air conditioner repair

PHOENIX - Here in Phoenix, where it's common for temperatures to soar into the triple digits during the summer, it's no surprise many people take out home warranties.

But what happens if a company doesn't want to pay for the fix?

That's what happened to our viewer Elise, in Phoenix.

Elise had just switched home warranty companies when her air conditioner broke.

The new company didn't want to pay for the repair, saying the problem was due to a pre-existing condition.

Elise had kept receipts and notes on past repairs showing that was not the case, but the company still didn't pay.

That's when she decided to Call 12 for Action.

Our volunteers were able to get Elise $1,500.

"The consumer was persistent and we were able to use all their documentation and a little bit of good luck to get the service claim honored," said Carol, the volunteer investigator who worked the case.

The takeaway?

Keep receipts of any repairs, and if you haven't done that, know you can always get call the repair company and get copies of prior receipts.

If you have a consumer complaint, Call 12 for Action. Volunteer investigators are available to take your call every weekday from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at 602-260-1212. Or you can file your complaint online here.

