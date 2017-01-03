Call 12 for Action: Avoiding surprising lab test bills

Courtesy NBC

One of the cases we get the most at our Call 12 for Action offices are those dealing with medical bills.

You go to a doctor, and he sends you to get blood work, or some other lab test done.

You go, only to get slapped with a big bill in the mail.

The most recent case, was a viewer named Kathleen from Tempe.

Kathleen called us after getting hit with a more than $600 bill for blood work.

What was the problem?

The test wasn't covered by her insurance.

Kathleen realized she was at an out-of-network lab before her blood test was even processed, but because blood was already drawn, she was on the hook for hundreds of dollars.

That's when Call 12 for Action stepped in.

We helped her get her money back, but the takeaway is, don't assume, in any way, the doctor's office has somehow checked your insurance to make sure that you're covered.

As frustrating as it may be, it is your responsibility to make sure the lab you're sent to is in your network.

