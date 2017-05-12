BBB reveals the 3 biggest scams it's seeing right now

Scam Alert sign. (Photo: amanalang via Thinkstock)

PHOENIX - Wouldn't it be great to get a warning about scams in your area before the scammers get to you?

“We had all this information -- we thought, 'What can we do with it?'” said Felicia Thompson of the Better Business Bureau.

Not only can the Scam Tracker show you the biggest scams of the moment, but you can use it to pinpoint if they're happening in your backyard. The Better Business Bureau Scam Tracker does just that.



It's all user-generated content.

“It's a great way to know what's happening. It's real-time. There's a heat map over it so you can see where the strongest scams are happening within certain zip codes,” said Thompson.

The BBB has been tracking scams for a little over a year and here are what they consider the top three frauds:

1. Travel scams: Now that we’re in the summer season, we're starting to see scams related to travel. That's a big deal where folks are pretending to have vouchers, or pretending to offer these great deals or experiences when they're NOT true.

2. Recent grad scams: Scammers know this is the time of year young professionals are looking for opportunities and just getting their foot in the door.

3. Health care-related scams: Scammers are paying attention to current events and trends.

So the BBB warns about scammers pretending to offer discount tax credits, fake programs and other health-related shams.

If you ever need help with a scam, contact our Call 12 for Action Team anytime and online at call12.12news.com.

© 2017 KPNX-TV