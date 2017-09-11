Attention foodies: Arizona Restaurant Week is coming soon

Man plating a menu item. (Photo: Thinkstock)

PHOENIX - It’s the most wonderful time of the year if you’re a foodie living in Arizona.

From Sept. 15 through 24, the bi-annual, 10-day tasting excursion that is Arizona Restaurant Week returns. Some of the top-rated, most celebrated chefs and restaurants are serving up mouthwatering cuisine throughout Arizona.

More than 150 restaurants participating in the Arizona Restaurant Week will include a three-course pre-fixed dinner on their menu ranging from $33 - 44 per person. This dinner does not include beverage, tax or gratuity unless otherwise noted on the menu.

You don’t need to buy tickets but it's recommended that you make reservations. You can check Arizona Restaurant Week's website to see which restaurants are participating in and around Arizona, plus view the pre-fixed menu.

