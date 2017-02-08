About Call 12 for Action

Didn’t get what you paid for? Have a billing dispute with a company? Then contact our Call 12 for Action team to help mediate and solve your consumer issue.

Submit your complaint here or call us! Volunteers with vast business and life experiences are available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday-Friday at 602-260-1212 or 1-800-260-1212.

What We Handle:

• Investigating and mediating with a company regarding a disputed bill.

• Paid for services that are not what the company warranted, and they want you, the consumer, to either accept it as is or pay more to correct it.

• Medical billing and insurance issues with doctors, dentists, clinics and/or hospitals.

What We DON’T Handle:

• Employer/employee issues

• HOA & Rental issues

• Some governmental issues

Our Call 12 for Action team has the experience to investigate and mediate most problems. Complex issues may take several weeks to reach a resolution. Less complex issues are often resolved sooner. Our volunteers are very successful but cannot mediate and solve every problem. If, however, we can’t help we will refer you to the best resource for assistance.

VOLUNTEER: If you'd like to join the Call 12 for Action team, fill out this application.

Contact Call 12 for Action reporter Stacia Naquin.

