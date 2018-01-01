Arizona minimum wage increases to $10.50 in 2018

Workers in a kitchen. (Photo: 12 News)

Starting Jan. 1, 2018 some Arizonans will see a bump in their paychecks.

That’s because Arizona’s minimum wage will increase 50 cents to $10.50 an hour.

While opponents of the increase in wages, such as Gov. Doug Ducey, warned that it would cost jobs, the owner of Phoenix's Original Pancake House supports paying his employees more.

For the past five years, Jon Stidham has sold more pancakes and omelets than he can keep track of. What he can tell you, though, is a lot about the people preparing the meals.

“I've got two cooks making over 60 grand a year. My kitchen staff is well paid,” said Stidham.

Line cook Alex Mesa has worked for Stidham for the past two years.

“Cooks do not get tips. It’s usually the servers, the busser -- so we depend on our hourly wage,” said Mesa.

The start of 2018 means new hourly minimum wage laws go into effect in more than 18 states across the nation, including Arizona, where workers will see a 50-cent boost to $10.50 per hour.

Stidham supports the wage increase.

“it’s funny, most people don’t understand but it really didn’t affect us that much,” said Stidham.

But just how does paying his employees more not affect his bottom line?

First of all, Higher pay means lower employee turnover so he’s doesn’t spent a lot of replacing staff.

Secondly, increased productivity means higher customer satisfaction and more business.

“More customers love what we do so we are able to pay more and we actually switched over to cash-only Jan. 1, which helps me save $50,000 a year which helps me pay my help well,” said Stidham.

Scott Kilpatrick, the CEO of Sauce, which has nine restaurants in the Valley, sides with Ducey on the issue, saying it'll mean a decrease in jobs.

"The minimum-wage increase hurt restaurants significantly. You've got medical costs going up. You've got real estate costs that have gone up considerably in the last couple of years,” said Kilpatrick.

As part of Proposition 206, the rate is scheduled to go up by another 50 cents in 2019 and reaching $12 per hour by 2020.

© 2018 KPNX-TV