Best sound systems for your TV

External speakers for your TV can drastically increase the sound quality. (Photo: Chris Latella/12 News)

PHOENIX - Look around an electronics store and it's easy to see -- TVs are bigger and better than ever before. But their sound quality is shrinking.

"Because TVs are so thin, the sound isn't that great coming out of them," said Michael Hursman of Best Buy.

He said the best way to do that is with a full-on surround-sound system. That includes a receiver, plus center, front and rear speakers. The sound is incredible -- but so is the price. Hursman said these systems start at about $1,000.

You can also get a smaller system, commonly called "home theater in a box."

"It comes with everything you need in a box," Hursman said. "Obviously it's not going to have the sound quality as one you piece together. But it's easier if you have a simple room and you want something small to enhance the sound of the TV."

Prices for these systems start at a few hundred dollars.

If you want an even more basic setup, try a soundbar. They're wireless and some produce pretty good quality sound, according to Hursman. They start at about $100.

