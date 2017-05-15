Amazon releases Hot Summer Toy list

Amazon FILE (Photo: LIONEL BONAVENTURE, Custom)

Who waits for Christmas to publish a "hot toy" list? Not Amazon.

On Christmas break, your kids only have to be entertained for two weeks. Summer break, on the other hand, stretches out before you like a three-month desert interrupted only by, "Mom, I'm bored."

Amazon is taking advantage of that summer boredom and the "fun is just a click away" sell by publishing its 2017 summer toy list. The list includes more than 400 items up for sale.

Customers can browse through categories focused on water toys, backyard play, imagination station, active picks, and stem in the summer. You can also shop by age.

