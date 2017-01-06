4 ways you can score free tickets to the Phoenix Open

Feb 1, 2015; Scottsdale, AZ, USA; Rickie Fowler plays his tee shot on the par 3 16th hole during the final round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports

Oh, the Phoenix Open ... one of the best weekends of the entire year.

People from all over the country travel to Scottsdale to catch a slice of the madness that other PGA tournaments never see.

Some players love it, others not so much. But you know who loves everything about it? The fans!

The world-famous 16th hole is known for its noise, costumes, and party atmosphere. It's no wonder the tournament is nicknamed "The People's Major."

Someone once told me, "It's like there was a party, and then a golf tournament broke out."

What better to enjoy the luster of this amazing tournament than a free ticket? Yes, you can get in for free!

Here are four ways that you can score free admission:

1. If you don't like needles, this option isn't for you

Not only can you help save lives before you may need saving yourself, but helping others can get you in into the tournament for free.

Head down to Tempe Center for Arts this Sunday, Jan. 8 between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. to donate your blood. Each donor will walk away with a voucher for a ticket to the tournament.

2. Did you spoil your family over the holidays? That's some good karma!

If you happened to shower your family in gifts this holiday season, you may be in luck.

Tempe Marketplace and Desert ridge is offering two free tickets for shoppers who spent $250 or more between Jan. 1 and 29 at certain stores on the same day.

For the fine print and redeeming info, click here.

3. On your mark, get set, GO!

Ford is the official sponsor vehicle of the tournament and is offering free tickets to anyone who takes a test drive at any participating Phoenix metro Ford dealer.

It doesn't stop there. General admission is free to the public on Monday and Tuesday of the tournament, during the "Ford Free Days."

4. Land of the brave, home of the free

Let's take a moment to salute our troops and first responders! If you are one of the brave men and women who sacrificed for our country, you are getting in for free.

"Waste Management Phoenix Open tournament hosts The Thunderbirds invite all Arizona First Responders as well as active, Reserve and Retired U.S. military personnel and one accompanying individual to be their gusts (free of charge) at the 2017 Waste Management Phoenix Open." - Waste Management

You must verify your status through this website in order to get free admission.

I'm just going to put this out there, but now that I've given you all multiple ways to score free tickets, there is no excuse for us to not set another attendance record this year.

Now let's have some fun!

