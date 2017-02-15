Bamboo Bakery serves up dozens of wedding cake options. (Photo: Monique Griego, 12 News)

PHOENIX - Eat, drink and be married. If only it were that simple.

Today, wedding trends are changing. Gilbert’s Seville Golf and Country Club set up an incredible pasta station for my wedding in 20011. Chefs cooked up anything the guests wanted.

That’s just one of thousands of options, says Terry Matthews of BBQ Daddy Catering.

"A lot of people are doing the mason jars, and the haystacks and the wheelbarrows and the rustic, laid-back type of theme," Matthews said.

BBQ Daddy Catering serves up “Formal Q,” the not-so-messy side of BBQ.

“We can do anything," he said. "We can do a buffet. We can do family style. We can do plated.”

That even includes options like brisket, pulled pork and baked beans.

“It’s not the typical rubber chicken that they get somewhere else," he said. "We’re affordable and it tastes really good.”

After dinner, time for cake. Bamboo Bakery's David Pham says they offer more than 250 flavors and fillings.

“Before you order the wedding cake, get an idea about the wedding because the cake is a part of the wedding,” Pham said.

Besides the cake needing to be delicious, it’s also the centerpiece of the room.

When my husband and I picked our cake, we went the simpler, more elegant route with the main cake. Then, family tradition called for a Kathy’s Rum Cake at the candy bar.

