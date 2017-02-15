Top translation apps for travelers

Tranlation apps available on IOS and Android operating systems. (PHOTO: NBC)

Traveling to another country can be enriching, but frustrating if you don’t have the ability to communicate with those who live and work where you’re headed.

But a number of translation apps, however, make it much easier.

The Speak & Translate app lets you talk into your smartphone and get a translation instantly in more than 50 languages for voice-to-voice translations, and 120 languages for text-to-text translations. Speak & Translations uses real-time voice recognition that significantly enhances the speed of translations. It’s is free for iOS and Android.

Google Translate is another solid translating app, with more than 100 languages. One of the unique features of Google Translate is the ability to take a picture of a sign in a different language and have it translated instantly. Switch to conversation mode and have two-way instant speech translation. The app is free for iOS and Android.

READ MORE: Click here

Copyright (c) 2017 NBC All Rights Reserved