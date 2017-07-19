Summer fashion trends: How to look your best in the Arizona heat

Trends for cocktail attire in Pheonix's summer heat. (Photo: Cassie Rathbun/12 News)

Whether you're new to the Valley or have lived here for years, the Arizona heat can be challenging when it comes to fashion. Reporter Vanessa Ramirez has tips for how to look stylish, while still styling cool in a variety of settings.

Summer Casual Attire

We all know it gets HOT in Arizona during the summer with temperatures reaching 120 degrees at times. One of the challenges of the heat is staying cool while looking fashionable. Design and fashion expert Oscar De la salas' advice for this type of style is to wear light fabrics. Local designers Mabella Cortez of Mabella Chic and Tabitha Holmes of House of Holmes show us how to keep cool while looking hot! Other looks include Northern Clover, Laura Tanzer, and Marauder’s Worldwide.

Summer Office Attire

A big problem with the Arizona heat is figuring out how to dress for the hot weather outside, while staying comfortable with the chilly temperatures inside, specifically the work place. Layers of clothing are the key to this style. De las salas shows us how to dress appropriately for the nine to five, but ready for happy hour once we clock out! Fashions featured are Tiger Lily Dress Shop, Northern Clover, Women’s Touch Apparel and Mabella Chic.

Summer Cocktail Attire

We all dream about the clothes that Carrie Bradshaw aka Sarah Jessica Parker had in her huge closet in the television series Sex in the City, but are afraid some of the outfits might be too over the top to actually wear. Tucson designer Dorota Zglobaicka shows how we can bring Jessica’s flirty style to a cocktail party in a way that will turn heads and be the talk of the party with her Theo Doro line! Other cocktail designs you won’t want to miss include Tiger Lily Dress Shop, Mabella Chic, and Hamati Designs.

Summer Swimwear

The number one clothing item that pretty much everyone owns in Arizona is a swimsuit. Whether it’s a bikini, full piece or a wrap. The models at FABRIC in Tempe are showing us the latest bathing suits and wraps designed by local lines Woman’s Touch Apparel, Euro Thrash and Tiger Lily Dress Shop. Also featured is Monique Fagre.

Summer Evening and Gala Attire

It’s fun to get dressed up for a special occasion, but in Arizona it can be a challenge because of the heat. De las salas invited our very own Vanessa Ramirez to FABRIC in Tempe to show her how it’s done! Whether it’s a high low dress, stand out looks in lace, or a beautiful grey gown, local designers Theo Doro, Mabella Chic, Tiger Lily Dress Shop, and Looks Good Anya Fashion produced right here in Arizona can dress you for any occasion.

Summer Accessories

Whether you want to dress up your look, or keep it simple and elegant, Lana May Accessories and Monica Mauro Designs and ME Linda Creations have you covered. Chains linking beautiful broaches to either the waist, wrist or rings make any occasion feel extra special. Natural stones with an asymmetrical style will have everyone asking about your look. Taking Earth's most beautiful creations such as geodes and adding it to your style will not only make you look grounded, but will have you strutting and sparkling at any event. Another creative look is with colorful crochet necklaces and ankle bracelets -- a lightweight look to set off any summer outfit with some pizzazz.

A huge thank you to all the local Arizona Designers, Models Cody Faeth, Owen Parker, Edwin Sanchez, Emily Ramirez, Reinet Lewis, Sara McDonald, Simmone Blake, Stephanie Putnam, Stephany Florez, Taylor Scherek, Michelle Robson, and Sarah Cardenas, Style Suite 3 Jay productions and Ethan Murray for helping Arizona Summer Fashion week come together. Also thanks to FABRIC of Tempe for the space.

