Steps to keep your New Year's resolution

The words “New Year’s resolution” bring up a feeling of dread for many.

You can hear people talking about their resolutions this time of year wherever you go and rarely will you see a smile.

Some find setting goals to be daunting because of all of the steps involved in reaching them or not knowing what steps to take. For some, this results in a sense of paralysis. Many people judge themselves harshly when this happens so they don’t even start. It is one of the reasons that so many New Year’s resolutions fail.

The key is to be mindful of your goals and desires all year, then making a simple adjustment at the New Year -- this way, the change will not feel overwhelming.

In order to accomplish your goals, you must take a look at the existing structure of your life. Most people say that they don’t have time to effectively act on a plan, but there are simple tools to help you be more effective.

One must set a conscious course in the direction of their dreams. Success doesn’t come to you; you go to it.

Get conscious: What worked well for you in 2016? Think about behaviors, routines, people, places and things.

What didn’t work? Consciously choose to leave behind what didn’t work and to bring forward into the New Year what did work well for you.

Energy drains: What potential obstacles may arise to get in the way of achieving your goal? Become aware of people, places and situations that drain your energy. Make a plan to adjust these things.

Unfinished business: Everyone has a “to-do” list, but take a look at the less obvious as well. These are things that are often put on the back burner and never get addressed.

For example, giving an old friend a call or a visit. You keep telling yourself you will, but don’t make the time. Maybe make payment arrangements on debt, refinancing, or organizing your home or garage. None of these examples are urgent, but left undone, they will pile up and eventually feel overwhelming. Make a plan to complete these tasks.

Visualize: Close your eyes and visualize your goal as completed for three minutes a day in a short meditation. Notice how you would feel and how your body would feel when your goal is accomplished.

Vision board or Pinterest board: A visual representation of your goal achieved that will evoke positive emotion.

Tips for Success:

Count your blessings -- not your problems -- before you go to sleep. The last thing you focus on before bed is what your subconscious mind has to work with all night while you sleep. If you focus on the positive before bed, you will wake up happier and feeling more positive.

-Focus on your intentions and aspirations, not resolutions. The word "resolution" in itself sounds hard.

-Meditate - Meditate daily, even if it’s just for a few minutes. Mediation brings peace and clarity to your day.

-Affirm - Practice affirmations, positive statements about yourself and your goals.

-Believe - Believe in yourself and that you can have what you want.

-Move your feet - Take steps, no matter how small, toward your goals. This builds momentum.

-Don’t be sad about what is not yet come to fruition; be happy for what is yet to come.

Consider hiring a coach to help you reach your goals or a counselor to help you resolve past issues that keep you from being able to maintain your goals. Above all else ... DREAM BIG!!!

Lisa Angelini, MAPC, LPC, ACHT is a heart-centered, holistic psychotherapist and life coach who specializes in blending leading edge mind-body processes with conventional evidence-based techniques in Scottsdale, Arizona. As both a Meadows trained counselor and former Survivors counselor, Lisa has extensive training and background in treating addictive relationships, body image and eating disorders, trauma resolution, co-occurring addictions and divorce recovery.

Lisa employs the latest specialized treatments such as depth psychotherapy, clinical hypnotherapy, EMDR, BrainPaint Neurofeedback and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy. She offers on-site intensives, office and distance services. Lisa can be reached at 602-330-6378.

