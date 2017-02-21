Zonie Land Cocktail

Ingredients:
1.5 oz mesquite smoked whiskey
1/2 oz chile liqueur (Ancho Reyes)
1 oz fresh orange juice
1/2 oz fresh lime juice
1/2 oz orgeat (almond syrup)
1/4 oz pineapple syrup
Garnish: fresh mint
Directions:
Combine all ingredients into a cocktail shaker and fill with crushed ice. Shake to chill the drink, then pour the drink and ice into a tiki mug or highball glass. Fill with more crushed ice, and garnish with a mint sprig.
(© 2017 KPNX)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs