Zonie Land Cocktail

Ingredients:

1.5 oz mesquite smoked whiskey

1/2 oz chile liqueur (Ancho Reyes)

1 oz fresh orange juice

1/2 oz fresh lime juice

1/2 oz orgeat (almond syrup)

1/4 oz pineapple syrup

Garnish: fresh mint

Directions:

Combine all ingredients into a cocktail shaker and fill with crushed ice. Shake to chill the drink, then pour the drink and ice into a tiki mug or highball glass. Fill with more crushed ice, and garnish with a mint sprig.





