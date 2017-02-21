KPNX
Zonie Land Cocktail

Elliott Clark, Apartment Bartender , KPNX 12:26 PM. MST February 21, 2017

Ingredients:

1.5 oz mesquite smoked whiskey

1/2 oz chile liqueur (Ancho Reyes) 

1 oz fresh orange juice

1/2 oz fresh lime juice

1/2 oz orgeat (almond syrup)

1/4 oz pineapple syrup

Garnish: fresh mint 

 

Directions:

Combine all ingredients into a cocktail shaker and fill with crushed ice. Shake to chill the drink, then pour the drink and ice into a tiki mug or highball glass. Fill with more crushed ice, and garnish with a mint sprig.


 

