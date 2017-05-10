Whipped Cream Cake

Ingredients:

2 cups cake flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

3 large eggs, at room temperature

1 ½ cups heavy cream (whipping cream), chilled

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 cup granulated sugar

Powdered sugar for dusting

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Spray or grease an 8 x 8 inch round or square cake pan. In a medium bowl, whisk together the cake flour, baking powder, and salt. Set aside. With electric beaters or standing mixer on low speed, whip together the heavy cream and vanilla, gradually raising the speed as it thickens. Beat until stiff peaks form. In another bowl, whisk the eggs and then pour them into the whipped cream, beating on medium high. Slowly pour in the sugar and beat until well combined.

Slowly add flour mixture in a steady stream into the batter and mix until batter is smooth and lump free. Pour batter into cake pan and gently shake to even out batter,

Bake for about 30 minutes or until toothpick comes out clean. Let the cake cool in the pan for about 10 minutes then invert onto a cake plate and dust with powdered sugar.

