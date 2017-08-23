Virtù Charred Corn Soup With Crab

Ingredients

For the corn stock

6-8 ears of corn

4 cloves garlic

2 spanish onions

¼ cup olive oil

2-3 guajillo peppers

1 bayleaf

water

For the soup

Charred corn kernels from 6-8 ears of corn

1 tablespoons finely chopped garlic

1 spanish onion rough chopped

2 tablespoons chile paste (recipe to follow)

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

Corn stock

Bacon fat

2 cups heavy cream (optional)

Salt and pepper to taste

For the crab

¼ - ½ lb of jumbo lump crab

1 egg

1 teaspoon mayo

1 teaspoon chopped chives

1-2 tablespoons bread crumbs

½ teaspoon old bay seasoning

2 tablespoons butter

Salt and pepper to taste

For the candied bacon

1 cup cubed bacon

1 cup sherry vinegar

¼ cup sugar

Directions

Procedure for the corn stock

Prepare corn by rubbing each ear with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Char the corn on your grill over medium high heat. If a grill is not available to you, you can easily achieve a char using your broiler set on high making sure to rotate the corn for an even char. Cut all the corn kernels off the cobb reserving the kernels for the soup. In a stock pot, place all the ingredients for the stock including the cobbs and just cover with cold water. Bring the stock to a boil and then reduce to a simmer. Let simmer for about an hour, strain and set aside.

Procedure for the chile paste

Remove the chiles from the stock and put into a food processor adding some of the stock to make a nice smooth chile puree.

Procedure for the candied bacon

Render the fat from the bacon until the bacon begins to get crispy. Strain the bacon and set aside. Add the sherry vinegar and sugar to the pan and begin to reduce toa glaze like consistency. Add the bacon back to the pan and toss through. Let cool to room temperature.

Procedure for the soup

Heat the bacon fat in a soup pot over medium heat. Add the onion and garlic and sweat until onions are translucent and garlic becomes fragrant. Add charred corn kernels and stir for a couple of minutes. Stir in the chile paste and make sure kernels, onion and garlic are coated. Cover the corn with the corn stock and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and let soup simmer for about an hour. You can serve the soup at this point if you like or you can puree in a blender until smooth. Once the soup has been pureed, strain and add the cream. Chill and serve.

Procedure for the crab

I like to turn the crab into a crab cake to act as a crab crouton which provides a nice crunch to a smooth velvety soup. It also gives you 2 sensations of one being a chilled soup and the other being a hot crab cake. Combine all ingredients except butter in a bowl until thoroughly mixed. Divide evenly and form into crab cakes. In a saute pan over medium heat melt butter until the butter begins to bubble, add the crab cakes and cook until golden on all sides.

Procedure for the plate up

In a soup bowl, ladle the soup to your desired amount. Place the crab cake in the center of the soup and top with candied bacon. Drizzle some of the sherry bacon glaze around the soup.

Bon Appetit!

